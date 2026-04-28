Odisha bank lets man withdraw dead sister’s funds after viral video triggers outrage

A day after a 42-year-old man carried his sister’s exhumed skeleton to a rural bank in Odisha’s Keonjhar district as a proof of death to withdraw money from her account, the bank released the amount to him on Tuesday. The bank has now released to Jeetu Munda. (JustDial | Representative)

The man identified as Jeetu Munda, visited the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank, a regional rural bank sponsored by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), several times to withdraw ₹19,300 from his sister Kalra Munda’s savings account.

Jeetu Munda claimed that despite informing the bank about his sister’s demise in January, the bank asked him to bring his sister to withdraw the said amount.

“I visited the bank several times. Though I told them that my sister had died, they kept insisting that I bring her to the bank to withdraw the money deposited in her name,” said Jeetu Munda.

An inquiry found that the Kalra Munda had given the names of her husband and son as nominees in the bank which complicated the process as both had died.

The police said bank officials failed to explain the procedure for withdrawing money in case of a kin’s death.

“Jeetu is illiterate. He does not know what a legal heir or a nominee is. The bank officials failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money in case of a kin’s death,” said police.

Also Read: ‘Sought documents, not physical presence’: Bank after man brings sister’s skeleton to withdraw money

IOB clarified on X that the “bank officials did not demand the physical presence of a deceased customer for withdrawal. They sought valid documents, including the death certificate.”

“As per banking regulations, third-party withdrawals are not permitted without proper authorisation. Upon being informed, he stated that the account holder was deceased. Our branch manager clearly explained that in the event of death, settlement can only be processed upon submission of valid documents, including a death certificate,” IOB said.

“The individual who was in an inebriated condition became disruptive and later returned with human remains, reportedly exhumed after being buried a few days earlier, placing them in front of the branch and claiming it to be his sister while demanding withdrawal from her account. This created a highly distressing situation at the premises,” the bank said.

The bank has now released ₹19,402, with interest to Jeetu Munda in presence of local authorities. Keonjhar district administration also provided ₹20,000 to the man from the District Red Cross Fund.