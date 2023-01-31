G-20 Summit: Taj, Agra Fort to remain closed to public on Feb 12

Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will remain closed to the general public on February 12 (Sunday) in view of the visit of delegates from G-20 nations to these monuments in Agra.

“In the exercise of powers under Rule 5 of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules 1959, the competent authority has decided to close the monuments of Taj Mahal and Agra Fort for the general public on February 12, 2023, in view of visit of G-20 delegation” stated a notice issued by Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, Agra Circle.

The notice issued on January 30, mentions the closure timing from sunrise to sunset for both Agra Fort and Taj Mahal.

Officials related to the conservation of Taj Mahal said, “During any VVIP visit, the closure is for a few hours but this time there are about 250 delegates from G-20 nations who are expected to visit the monument on February 12. As such, greater time is required to accommodate the guests, and thus, the monuments are to remain out of reach of the general public for a full day.”

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, VVIP visits had been rare but even for the most high profile visit of then US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania, the Taj Mahal opened in the early part of the day for general public and was closed for public only after 12.30 pm on February 24, 2020.

“With such an important visit, all efforts are being made to present Taj Mahal and its ambience in the best light. Flowering pattern is being reviewed in this season and gardens are being updated for the occasion. Fountains are to function, and other updates are to be made prior to the visit,” stated an ASI official.

The city administration is also fully geared for the visit and recently commissioner, Agra Division, Amit Gupta, along with the DM,

Navneet Chahal and municipal commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde reviewed preparations at the Agra Fort, where beautification work is on these days.

Other aspects looked into were laying of vertical gardens alongside city roads, painting work at metro rail pillars, painting on constructions alongside the route to be taken by guests from Kheria Technical Airport in Agra.

Welcome signages are being placed and plantation is being undertaken at vacant plots falling on the way. Besides, broken boundary walls are being rebuilt.

