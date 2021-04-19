Gag orders: Himachal warns teachers of action if they criticise govt

In an unprecedented and controversial move, the Himachal Pradesh higher education department has warned teachers, unions and employees against criticising the government.

A circular to this effect was issued by the director, higher education, Amarjeet K Sharma. Marked as ‘very important’, the circular is addressed to all deputy directors and heads of the institutions, including colleges and schools.

“It has been seen by the undersigned that teachers’ unions and employees have been openly giving dissenting statements in newspapers and on social media platforms against the decisions taken by the central and state governments, which is in violation of the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules 1964, states the circular.

“In this regard you are sought to issue direction to your subordinate employees, teachers’ unions to not issue any statement against the government decisions in newspapers or on social media,” it added.

It also asks the heads of the institutions and the deputy directors to submit a detailed report, without any delay, to the office of director of higher education, recommending action against the teachers’ unions and employees who have been issuing such statements.

Oppn slams move

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has slammed the government over the ‘dictatorial’ orders.

“These sullen and bedevil acts of the government to restrict freedom of speech and expression must be condemned in the strongest words,” said AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma.

He said the government has failed to provide any relief to the teaching community in its three-year tenure. Their demand to reduce the contract period and Old Pension Scheme has been put on the back burner.

Sharma said such a diktat is shameful and an insult to the noble profession of teaching.