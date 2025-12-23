Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gambling racket busted in Purnea, 11 arrested

ByAditya Nath Jha, Purnea
Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 06:02 pm IST

Eleven people were arrested in Purnea for a gambling racket, with cash and incriminating items seized. Investigations continue for other suspects.

Eleven people were arrested after a gambling racket was busted in Purnea on Tuesday, police said.

Gambling racket busted in Purnea, 11 arrested
Gambling racket busted in Purnea, 11 arrested

Several incriminating documents were also seized during the operation. In a press statement issued by the office of Purnea Superintendent of Police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat, police said that personnel from the Khazanchi Hat police station, acting on specific intelligence inputs, conducted raids at multiple locations in Purnea town.

During the raids, police arrested 11 persons and seized playing cards, ten mobile phones and cash amounting to 1,90,900 from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shakil Ahmad (55), Suraj Kumar (25), Manoj Kumar Singh (50), Bishnu Dev Pandit (45), Shubham Kumar Bhagat (24), Mohammad Khusruddin (34), Mohammad Imran (29), Mohammad Shahbaz Ansari (30), Chandan Malik (36), Manoj Das alias Shivakar Das (48), and Wazi Akhtar (32), all residents of different localities in the town area.

All the arrested persons were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway and raids are being conducted to nab other members of the racket.

“The racket has been operating for a long time at various locations and has links extending towards West Bengal,” police said.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Gambling racket busted in Purnea, 11 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Eleven individuals were arrested in Purnea on Tuesday during a police crackdown on a gambling racket, with authorities seizing cash, playing cards, and mobile phones. The operation, led by Khazanchi Hat police, followed specific intelligence. The suspects, aged between 24 and 55, are believed to have connections to West Bengal, and further investigations are ongoing.