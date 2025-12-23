Eleven people were arrested after a gambling racket was busted in Purnea on Tuesday, police said. Gambling racket busted in Purnea, 11 arrested

Several incriminating documents were also seized during the operation. In a press statement issued by the office of Purnea Superintendent of Police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat, police said that personnel from the Khazanchi Hat police station, acting on specific intelligence inputs, conducted raids at multiple locations in Purnea town.

During the raids, police arrested 11 persons and seized playing cards, ten mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹1,90,900 from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shakil Ahmad (55), Suraj Kumar (25), Manoj Kumar Singh (50), Bishnu Dev Pandit (45), Shubham Kumar Bhagat (24), Mohammad Khusruddin (34), Mohammad Imran (29), Mohammad Shahbaz Ansari (30), Chandan Malik (36), Manoj Das alias Shivakar Das (48), and Wazi Akhtar (32), all residents of different localities in the town area.

All the arrested persons were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway and raids are being conducted to nab other members of the racket.

“The racket has been operating for a long time at various locations and has links extending towards West Bengal,” police said.