Ganga water falls to alarming levels in Varanasi exposing riverbed

Due to the scorching heat in Varanasi and its adjoining areas from the last week of May to June 25, the Ganga water level has receded to alarming levels, exposing the riverbed at several ghats. The water has dropped below the lowest step of at least six ghats, including Chet Singh Ghat, Asi Ghat, Lalita Ghat and Rajendra Prasad Ghat. The Ganga water level has receded to alarming levels (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Senior officials of Jal Kal expressed concern over the decreasing water level of the Ganga on Tuesday. In view of the Ganga water level dropping to 57.60 metres in Varanasi, Jalkal general manager Vijay Narayan Maurya wrote a letter to Ganga Barrage officials in Kanpur, requesting them to release water.

Maurya stated that he wrote the letter because the Ganga water level in Varanasi had decreased to an alarming level of 189 feet (57.60 metres). If it had fallen below 186 feet (56.69 metres), there would have been a threat of water supply disruption. However, rain has come, and the water level has risen slightly.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Ganga was 57.60 metres on Tuesday, 57.66 metres at 8 am on Wednesday, and 57.74 metres on Thursday. A small rise of 8 centimetres was recorded on Thursday and 6 centimetres on Wednesday. This increase is due to recent rainfall.

The low water level has also led to algal blooms in various stretches of the Ganga in Varanasi.

Dr Kirpa Ram from the Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, BHU, explains that algal blooms are observed almost every year during the pre-monsoon season in the Ganga near Varanasi. They occur due to high concentrations of nutrients in the water, which are intensified by low water volume and stagnant conditions, and the intense temperature necessary for photosynthesis. Nutrients like phosphate, sulphur, and nitrate help the algae grow. This is a natural process in which rivers try to compensate for increased nutrient levels.

To some extent, this process is beneficial for the aqueous ecosystem and the microorganisms living in it. Some of the zooplanktons that grow in the Ganga act as purifiers. However, if the algal blooms persist for a long time and become widespread and thick, they can damage the ecosystem and the organisms living in the river. A thick layer of algae can block sunlight and limit the exchange of atmospheric oxygen, causing a hypoxic condition. The decomposition of organic matter may further decrease dissolved oxygen (DO) levels, threatening aquatic animals. Additionally, prolonged algal blooms can produce harmful toxins like brevetoxin, saxitoxin, and microcystin, which are harmful to the skin.

Ganga activist Rajesh Shukla notes that the Ganga water has receded from the lowest step of over a dozen ghats, and at some ghats, it is around 10 feet off the lowest step. This is a matter of concern. He prays for rain and urges the authorities to release water into the Ganga if sufficient rainfall does not occur in the next few days to increase the water level.

Shukla added that it rained a little on Wednesday, but it hardly provided any relief.