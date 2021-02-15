Ganga water supply to Noida to be disrupted for 15 days
Noida: The Ganga water supply will be disrupted for the next 15 days, starting today, due to the pipe laying work along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (UPJN) said on Monday.
This comes as the UPJN and the Noida authority connect the main Ganga water pipeline with the newly laid pipeline in Noida to procure more Ganga water.
“Now, we will connect the newly laid pipeline to multiple points, with our main Ganga water pipeline from Ghaziabad’s Pratap Vihar to Noida. The Ganga water supply will be restored after 15 days,” said Subendhu Chaudhary, UPJN project manager.
Noida, which receives around 240-million-litre Ganga water per day, will now have to depend on groundwater. The residents won’t face any problem as they will get adequate drinking water from the groundwater reservoirs, and proper water supply pressure will be maintained in all the sectors, the Noida authority said.
“We have adequate resources to continue the water supply,” said RP Singh, senior manager of the Noida authority.
Noida needs around 330-million-litre water supply — 240-million-litre from the Ganga, and the remaining is groundwater.
Meanwhile, UPJN project manager at Ghaziabad’s Pratap Vihar Reservoir said the groundwater supply has been disrupted for the last two days, as the silt is being cleaned following the Chamoli incident, near Rishi Ganga.
