Ganga, Yamuna continue to swell in Prayagraj, 2605 people in relief camps

The Ganga and Yamuna continued to swell for the fourth day in continuation on Thursday evening with water levels of both rivers remaining just a few centimeters below the danger level of 84.73 meters. Residents struggling in floods for the fourth time this year in over a dozen low-lying localities of the city. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

On Thursday afternoon at 4pm, the water level of Ganga at Phaphamau was recorded at 84.44 meters besides 83.56 meters at Chhatanag. The water level of Yamuna in Naini was recorded at 84.15 meters.

Residents of over a dozen low-lying, flood-affected localities of the city expressed exasperation at shifting household goods to higher ground and their families to the nearest flood relief centre for the fourth time in over a month.

Malti Devi, a resident of Salori locality where flood water entered for the fourth time, said, “This is the worst flood I have seen in my life. Most of the furniture in my house has suffered damage owing to flood water entering my house repeatedly. The walls are extremely damp while the drain outside my house is choked. Books of my children have also suffered damage owing to the flood.”

Similarly, Shiv Lal, a stationary shop owner and resident of Beli Kachaar has also shifted to flood relief centre at Regal Guest House in Rajapur. He said books and stationery worth ₹80,000 had been damaged owing to flood water entering his house and shop, located on the same premises.

According to reports, flood water had entered over two dozen low-lying localities in city including several low-lying areas including Rajapur, Beli Kachar, Govindpur, Kailashpuri, Chhota Baghada, Bada Baghada, Daraganj, Salori, etc besides 10 villages in four tehsils of the district including four villages in Phulpur tehsil besides two village each in Karchana, Soraon and Meja tehsils.

Till Thursday evening, 2,605 members of 668 families had shifted to five relief camps in city including 550 people of 140 families in Cantt Marriage Hall Sadar Bazar New Cantt, 550 persons of 135 families in Annie Besant School, Allenganj, 475 persons of 116 families in MV, Rajapur, 400 persons of 110 families in Mehboob Ali Inter College, Stanley Road, 500 persons of 135 families in Regal Guest House besides 130 persons of 32 families in St Joseph Girls Home School, Mumfordganj.

The district administration had set up a total of 97 flood relief camps in eight tehsils of the district including Sadar (26) Soraon (07), Phulpur (13) Karchana (19), Meja (14), Bara (09), Handia (06) and Koraon (03). A total of 59 boats including 3 motor boats were operated on Thursday to evacuate residents stranded in their houses owing to the floods.

According to the ADM, (finance and revenue), Vinita Singh, nodal officer for flood relief measures, the pace of rise in water level of both the rivers had slowed down but still the trend of both the rivers was upward.