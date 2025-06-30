Ganga, Yamuna rise over 1 metre in Prayagraj after heavy rainfall

Owing to widespread rainfall across various parts of the state and the continuous release of water from three barrages — Haridwar, Kanpur, and Narora — the water levels of both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have begun rising rapidly. A scene from Prayagraj on Sunday (Anil Kumar Maurya/ HT)

In the past 24 hours, the water levels of both rivers have increased by over a meter. Teerth purohits (pilgrimage priests) and vendors selling puja items at the Sangam were caught by surprise on Saturday night when rising river water submerged their temporary huts and stalls, causing damage to furniture, religious items, and other goods meant for sale.

When the teerth purohits arrived at the Sangam area on Sunday morning, they were shocked to find their huts underwater. Most of the puja materials had been spoiled due to submersion.

Between 8 am on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday, the Yamuna’s water level rose by 1.65 metres. The effects of the rising Yamuna were also visible on the Ganga in the Chhatnag area, where the river registered a rise of 1.29 metres during the same period.

However, at Phaphamau, the Ganga’s water level increased by only 16 centimeters.

According to records from the flood monitoring unit, as of 8 am on Sunday: Ganga’s water level in Phaphamau was recorded at 76.64 metres; in Chhatnag, it stood at 72.50 metres and the Yamuna’s level in Naini was recorded at 73.86 metres.

Executive engineer RK Singh from the irrigation department stated that the water levels of both rivers are expected to continue rising in the coming days due to ongoing rainfall across the state.