Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ganga, Yamuna rise over 1 metre in Prayagraj after heavy rainfall

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 30, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Teerth purohits (pilgrimage priests) and vendors selling puja items at the Sangam were caught by surprise on Saturday night when rising river water submerged their temporary huts and stalls

Owing to widespread rainfall across various parts of the state and the continuous release of water from three barrages — Haridwar, Kanpur, and Narora — the water levels of both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have begun rising rapidly.

A scene from Prayagraj on Sunday (Anil Kumar Maurya/ HT)
A scene from Prayagraj on Sunday (Anil Kumar Maurya/ HT)

In the past 24 hours, the water levels of both rivers have increased by over a meter. Teerth purohits (pilgrimage priests) and vendors selling puja items at the Sangam were caught by surprise on Saturday night when rising river water submerged their temporary huts and stalls, causing damage to furniture, religious items, and other goods meant for sale.

When the teerth purohits arrived at the Sangam area on Sunday morning, they were shocked to find their huts underwater. Most of the puja materials had been spoiled due to submersion.

Between 8 am on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday, the Yamuna’s water level rose by 1.65 metres. The effects of the rising Yamuna were also visible on the Ganga in the Chhatnag area, where the river registered a rise of 1.29 metres during the same period.

However, at Phaphamau, the Ganga’s water level increased by only 16 centimeters.

According to records from the flood monitoring unit, as of 8 am on Sunday: Ganga’s water level in Phaphamau was recorded at 76.64 metres; in Chhatnag, it stood at 72.50 metres and the Yamuna’s level in Naini was recorded at 73.86 metres.

Executive engineer RK Singh from the irrigation department stated that the water levels of both rivers are expected to continue rising in the coming days due to ongoing rainfall across the state.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Ganga, Yamuna rise over 1 metre in Prayagraj after heavy rainfall
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On