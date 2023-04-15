Atiq’s gang bought 12 foreign-made firearms to execute Umesh Pal’s killing, reveals probe

LUCKNOW Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his gang members purchased 12 foreign-made firearms and enough cartridges from a weapons supplier in Rajasthan to execute the sensational killing of Umesh Pal and his two police guards in Prayagraj on February 24 earlier this year, according to police investigation. The UP Police unit came across this information while interrogating Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law Dr Akhlaq, who was arrested from Meerut and two other aides, who were caught in Delhi. Atiq and his brother Khaleed Azim (alias Ashraf) were among the key accused in the MLA murder case. (File photo)

Lawyer Umesh Pal, who was key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in Prayagraj, was targeted allegedly by Atiq and his gang “to regain their supremacy and clout”. Atiq and his brother Khaleed Azim (alias Ashraf) were among the key accused in the MLA murder case. Pal had lodged five cases against Atiq and his gang, including the case of his kidnapping in 2006 in which he (Atiq) was held guilty and sentenced for life by a Prayagraj court on March 28.

A senior police official, familiar with the development, said Atiq and his gang took over two months to plan the entire conspiracy and purchased sophisticated weapons to execute the killing. He said the gang purchased at least four foreign-made revolvers and eight pistols for around ₹1 crore from a Rajasthan-based firearms dealer. He said these sophisticated weapons were worth ₹8-12 lakh each (if purchased illegally). He said the purchase of firearms was done in two rounds by Guddu Muslim and others. They had even purchased foreign-made cartridges.

He said two foreign-made firearms -- P-88 Walther pistol and British Bulldog .455 bore revolver -- recovered after gunning down Atiq’s son Asad and his close aide Ghulam Hasan from the spot in Jhansi on Thursday are apparently from the same lot of weapons. He said other weapons of the same lot are apparently with other assailants involved in Umesh Pal’s killing. The police had earlier identified six assailants -- Asad, Ghulam Hasan, Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman, Guddu Muslim, Arman and Sabir -- with the video footages of the incident that surfaced later.

So far, four people, including three assailants Asad, Ghulam and Vijay Chowdhary (alias Usman), who fired on Umesh Pal, and Arbaaz, the driver of SUV in which Asad was present, have been gunned down by police. Arbaaz and Usman were gunned down in Prayagraj on February 27 and March 6 respectively.

The official said the gang had even collected ₹2 crore from different sources for assailants to use during their elusive period after executing the killing. He said that every assailant was given certain amount to keep with himself and stay separately while being on the run. They were also handed over pre-activated SIM cards and mobile handset for the same purpose.