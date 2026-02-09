Malkangiri, The police have seized 1,250 kilograms of ganja and two kg of hashish oil, together valued at ₹1.25 crore, from separate places in Odisha's Malkangiri district in two days. Ganja, hashish oil worth ₹1.25 cr seized in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Hashish oil or Hash oil is extracted from the cannabis plant and is also a narcotic drug.

"During an enforcement drive, the police busted an illegal Hash manufacturing unit at a place under Chitrakonda police station limit in Malkangiri district and seized various items from there, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The seized Hash oil is worth ₹25 lakh.

A case was registered in this connection and further investigation is going on to trace forward and backward linkages of the interstate network involved, the police said.

Over 30 kg of ganja was also seized from the manufacturing unit where they are transformed into oil or semi-liquid form before being smuggled outside the state.

The police said so far, 62 kg of Hash oil, approximately valued at Rs.7.5 crore, was seized in the last three months.

Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil said the police have launched a dedicated helpline number, 9438916972, for sharing information related to Hash Oil manufacturing and smuggling in the district and appealed to public to cooperate.

Meanwhile, the police on Sunday seized ganja worth ₹1 crore from a forest in the same district.

Fifty-six bags, containing around 1,250 kg of ganja, were found in a forest in Bejingwada in the Kalimela police station area, they said.

Patil said that efforts are being made to trace the source of the drugs and identify those involved.

He said that in 2025, approximately 31,000 kg of ganja was recovered in the district.

