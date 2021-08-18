Gastroenteritis outbreak in Sangrur’s Bhawanigarh; 35 report sick in 5 days

Sangrur Over the past five days, starting August 13, 35 people have fallen victim to gastroenteritis after drinking contaminated water in Bhawanigarh town of Sangrur.

Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the lining of the intestines caused by a virus, bacteria, or parasites. It spreads through contaminated food or water or by contact with an infected person.

Senior medical officer from Bhawanigarh government hospital Dr Mahesh Ahuja said, “We admitted 35 patients since August 13, but now only five are still in hospital. The rest have recovered.” Bhawanigarh Nagar council officials also claimed that leakage in water pipelines had been traced. For now, tankers have been deployed to provide drinking water in the town.

“Over 30 patients have recovered. The health department teams are also visiting affected areas of the town where people are complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea. The situation is under control,” Ahuja added.

Sukhdeep Kaur, a patient, said that she had been suffering from diarrhoea for a couple of days and got admitted Monday evening. “Locals are forced to drink contaminated water, and people still fear Covid-19. They are, thus, avoiding hospitals. The administration is not serious about resolving the problem.”

Bhawanigarh Nagar Council executive officer Parvinder Singh said, “We have found a leak in the pipeline and repaired it. Still, tankers are being called in to supply drinking water. Tap water should be avoided. The cases are decreasing.”