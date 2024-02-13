GBC 4.0: IT dept to ink deals worth 91,000 crore

LUCKNOW: The information technology and electronics department is counted among the most successful departments of the state government when it comes to attracting investment. The IT department is all set to roll out MoUs worth ₹91,000 crore at the groundbreaking ceremony (GBC) to be held on February 19. For representation (Sourced)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 60 mega MoUs of the IT department, which are expected to generate 81,424 employment opportunities.

At the Global Investors’ Summit in February 2023, the state had received 321 investment proposals totalling over ₹5,29,472.52 crore in the IT and electronics sector. Out of these, 60 projects worth ₹91,456.89 crore will be initiated at the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to the state government, one of the major investments in the IT department is the Noida Data Center Park, being established by NIDP Developers Private Limited in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The project will involve an investment of ₹30,000 crore on 20 acres of land of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and is expected to provide employment to 2,160 individuals.

Another project in the IT department, to be situated in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area (YEIDA), is TARQ Semiconductors Private Limited. This project will focus on the manufacturing of integrated compound semiconductors, fabrication, and assembly, involving an investment of ₹28,440 crore. It is anticipated to create employment opportunities for 1,000 individuals.

Sify Infinit Space Limited is slated to establish two projects with a combined investment of ₹19,000 crore. One project involves the creation of a new-age horizontal Data Centre, with an investment of ₹11,000 crores while the second project focuses on developing IT infrastructure within the Data Centre sector, with a phased investment of ₹8,000 crore. Both projects are coming up in Gautam Buddha Nagar and are expected to create employment opportunities for 600 professionals.

Most of the projects of the IT department will come up in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, YEIDA, Mathura, and Agra. However, several projects are also planned for development in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Basti, and Barabanki.