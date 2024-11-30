Genome engineering shapes humanity’s future: Prof Bruce Whitelaw

Professor Bruce Whitelaw, director of the Roslin Institute, UK, emphasised that the human genome consists of 3.2 billion bases inherited from one’s parents. He elaborated on advancements allowing scientists to rewrite the genome using the CRISPR technique, which enables correction of genetic flaws responsible for hereditary diseases. Professor Bruce Whitelaw, director of the Roslin Institute, UK (HT )

This breakthrough is a key focus of a national project undertaken by the Roslin Institute and the UK government, involving animal experiments as a precursor to human applications.

During his presidential lecture on the second day of the three-day Inbox-ADNAT International Conference at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), prof Whitelaw explained that the Roslin Institute, renowned for producing the first cloned sheep, Dolly, operates over 25 research labs focusing on two primary objectives: creating tools for genome engineering and leading global research aimed at human betterment.

He further explained that genetic diseases often result from either overexpression or underexpression of specific genes. Using engineering biology, scientists can now manage these expressions. The process involves identifying critical segments of DNA through target selection. If the identified gene is pathogenic, it is removed using knockout technology. If it is underexpressed, it can be activated, and if overexpressed, it can be deactivated.

Prof Whitelaw also shared insights into Roslin Institute’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Researchers inserted human receptor gene ACE-2 into pigs to study the virus’s effects, contributing to a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms.

Expressing admiration for ADNAT, he commended the organisation and remarked on his first visit to Varanasi, saying he now understands why Kashi is regarded as the capital of universal education.

The session was presided over by former director of the Anthropological Survey of India, Prof VR Rao, and Prof Mustaq of Mangalore University.

