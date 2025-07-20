Ggm improves position, but still at 41st spot in Swachh rankings

In a significant jump, Gurugram climbed up to the 41st position in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings, up from 140th last year. At the state level, the city secured seventh place among 20 districts in Haryana. The annual urban cleanliness assessment, conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Urban Mission, awarded Gurugram 8,667 points out of 12,500. The city achieved a high score of 99% in waste processing, 90% cleanliness in residential areas, 85% in market areas, and 100% of water bodies (HT Archive)

Gurugram’s performance, while showing commendable strengths, also highlighted several key shortcomings. The city achieved a high score of 99% in waste processing, 90% cleanliness in residential areas, 85% in market areas, and 100% of water bodies. However, significant gaps remained in critical areas. Door-to-door waste collection stood at 59%, source segregation at dismal 10%, dumpsite remediation scored just 50%, and cleanliness of public toilets was limited to 55%, revealing inconsistencies in sanitation management and on-ground implementation.

While officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) attributed the improved ranking to focused sanitation drives, citizen engagement and enhanced waste processing, several residents expressed surprise and concern over the contrast between reported data and visible ground conditions.

According to the detailed assessment, Gurugram received a high percentage in parameters such as waste processing efficiency, cleanliness of residential areas, and maintenance of water bodies. However, the city underperformed in several crucial aspects such as source segregation of waste, door-to-door collection coverage and remediation of legacy dumpsites.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, acknowledged the need for targeted improvements despite the overall progress. He said that the city’s improved performance is the result of collaboration among officials, sanitation staff, and the community.

“While reaching the 41st spot is a positive step, we are aiming higher. Steps are already being taken to strengthen waste collection systems, enhance segregation at the source, and scale up awareness drives in collaboration with resident welfare associations. Tenders have been floated for four private agencies to manage door-to-door collection in select wards, and we are monitoring sanitation issues daily,” said Dahiya.

However, many citizens have raised concerns about the real condition of sanitation across Gurugram.

Chaitali Mandhotra, RWA member from Ardee City, expressed skepticism over the ranking.

“I was surprised by Gurugram’s rank this year because garbage dumps all over the city are not a secret. What shocks me more is that Gurugram gathered maximum brownie points for dumpsite remediation. The city has gone terribly wrong in managing landfills, collecting, and segregating waste. Should we say that Swachh Bharat is not successful anywhere in India, which led to Gurugram climbing the ladder even with such a poor state on the ground?” said Mandhotra.

The survey is considered the world’s largest urban cleanliness assessment and plays a key role in incentivizing cities to improve sanitation and waste management practices. According to MCG officials, this year’s performance was impacted due to poor performance of previous agencies, which disrupted the door-to-door waste collection services in many areas.

The city has also earned a Water plus certification for its advanced sewage treatment and water reuse systems, a major milestone in sustainable urban planning.

Vaishali Rana, a city-based environmentalist, raised concerns over the disparity between official data and on-ground realities. “It’s disheartening to see Gurugram celebrated for its ranking when the experience of residents tells a different story. The low source segregation rate, rampant garbage dumps, and poorly maintained public toilets paint a grim picture. A high score in waste processing means little if the waste is not being collected or segregated properly at the source. The survey mechanism needs to go beyond paperwork and look at the lived environment of residents. Cleanliness must reflect in streets, not just in reports,” said Rana.

Officials said that the next steps will focus on strengthening public toilet maintenance, boosting source segregation compliance, and accelerating legacy waste treatment. As Gurugram eyes a place among the top 20 cities in the next assessment cycle, civic officials have urged residents to actively participate in cleanliness efforts and hold municipal bodies accountable.