Ggm: Two booked for stealing from 4 cars

Gurugram: Two unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly stealing valuables and files of several cases after breaking into four cars, including that of a Gurugram Police officer, in Sector 49 and Sector 65 on Friday, police said on Saturday. Two unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly stealing valuables and files of several cases after breaking into four cars. (FILE PHOTO)

According to the police, one of the cars belonged to a police sub-inspector posted at Bhondsi police station and was parked near Arcadia Mall in Sector 49 and three other vehicles were parked near another mall and a residential society in Sector 65. They said all the four thefts took place between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday.

Investigators said that the suspects targeted the SI’s car, a Tata Nexon, despite the fact that ‘POLICE’ was written on its front and rear windscreens.

They said the officer along with her husband was returning to her home in Bhondsi after rehearsing for the Republic Day Parade at the Gurugram Police Lines when her car was targeted.

Police said that the couple had parked their car in the parking lot on the road in front of the mall in Sector 49 and had gone inside to make some purchases when the suspects broke the rear window pane of the car to gain access.

Investigators said that the officer had left her bag containing files related to investigation of multiple cases on the rear seat along with a laptop and other valuables, which the suspects picked up and fled.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that CCTV footage was scanned in which a suspect wearing a hoodie was visible standing near the officer’s car. “The suspect alerted his associate over the phone after which he reached on a motorcycle. The first suspect smashed the window pane to pick up the bag and laptop then fled with his associate,” he said.

“The duo then reached Sector 65 and broke into three more cars in a similar manner in quick succession and finally escaped with the valuables they had stolen,” he said.

Kumar said investigation was underway and the suspects would be traced and arrested soon. On the complaint of the SI, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 50 police station while another FIR for the three other incidents was registered at Sector 65 police station on Friday.