Ghaziabad: Couple arrested for murdering woman’s friend

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife were arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering and disposing of the body of a 58-year-old man, said police. The suspects were identified as Amit Chaudhary and Priyanka Chaudhary, both residents of Madhuban Bapudham, while the deceased man was identified as Abdul Wahid, a resident of Dasna. The deceased and the woman knew each other, said police. A 32-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife were arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering and disposing of the body of a 58-year-old man, police said. (HT PHOTO)

The police said Wahid’s family lodged a missing complaint on June 25 when he did not return home and went missing. Later, his body was discovered by the police at Jahangirabad in the Bulandshahr district on June 28. Wahid’s family lodged a complaint, and an FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence) at Wave City police station.

“The woman said that she knew Wahid, who often visited her house, but her husband had strong objections to him visiting their house. After the woman denied Wahid from visiting her house, Wahid again visited her house on June 24 and refused to return even when she objected. Later, she called her husband and there was an altercation between the two men, and the woman picked up an iron pipe and hit Wahid’s head, which led to his death,” said Priyashri Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Wave City Circle.

The officials said that the two suspects, on the same night, parked the two-wheeler of the deceased in roadside bushes about 2kms away from their house.

“Later, late at night, they wrapped the body in a bedsheet and took it towards Bulandshahr in their car. They threw away the mobile phone of the deceased midway and later threw his body on the roadside in Jahangirabad. Later, the two fled to their native place in Anupshahr,” said ACP Pal.

The two were arrested from near a fuel station near Madhuban Bapudham.