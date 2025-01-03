Ghaziabad: Family survives blaze at 6th floor flat

Ghaziabad: Six members of a family survived a major scare when their sixth-floor flat caught fire in Aditya Mega City high-rise in Indirapuram on early Friday. Fire officials said that they evacuated about 50 residents from about 15 different flats on the seventh and the fifth floors as a precaution. Firefighters evacuated about 50 residents from flat on the fifth and the seventh floors, bringing them to the corridors. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said that they received a call around 4am at Vaishali fire station. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and one more fire tender was pressed into service.

“The sixth-floor flat at one of the towers in Aditya Mega City was on fire, and it engulfed the entire flat. The family members at the start of the fire woke up due to thick smoke and came out in the corridor. Our teams doused the fire and also carried out the evacuation, waking up residents in different flats. We evacuated about 50 residents from flat on the fifth and the seventh floors, bringing them to the corridors. No injuries to anyone were reported, and the fire was brought under control within an hour,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer (CFO).

Family belongings and other items in the flat were gutted.

“It is suspected that some electrical short circuit caused the fire. With timely intervention, we prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby flats,” the CFO added.

The official figures of the department indicate that there were 1,607 fire incidents reported in Ghaziabad in 2024 against 1,068 in 2023; 1,103 in 2022; and 931 in 2021.