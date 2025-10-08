Ghaziabad: Family thrashed, house set afire over old rivalry at fast food joint; 3 booked

A simmering feud turned violent in Ghaziabad when three men allegedly assaulted two brothers and hours later set their house on fire early Tuesday, after the family filed a police complaint over the attack. The victims, brothers Shivam and Nishant Chaudhary, said the dispute dates back to a fight that took place at a fast-food stall a day after Diwali last year. (Sakib Ali/H Photo)

The accused -- identified as Golu, Monu, and Gaurav (all identified by police using only their first names) -- have been booked and are on the run, officials said.

The incident occurred in Sikrod village under the Nandgram police station limits in the Raj Nagar Extension area. The victims, brothers Shivam and Nishant Chaudhary, said the dispute dates back to a fight that took place at a fast-food stall a day after Diwali last year.

“A day after Diwali last year, Golu and others picked up a fight with one of my friends while we were eating. They threatened us not to return to that eatery. When I tried to intervene, Golu took offence. Later that night, he called me and came to our house with some men. Locals intervened and resolved it, but he kept issuing threats,” said Shivam Chaudhary, employed with a quick commerce company. His elder brother works with a private transport firm.

Shivam said the feud resurfaced late Monday night when Golu arrived at their home with Monu and Gaurav.

The family shared that the suspects would tease them often since last year’s incident and would also issue indirect threats at the two brothers, said police.

“Around 11.30pm, they came to our gate, called us out, and started assaulting me and my brother. After they fled, we went to the nearby Morta police post. A PCR van came, and we stayed at our uncle’s house for safety,” he said.

But around 4am, the family woke to find their home engulfed in flames.

“My mother noticed smoke coming from the house. When we rushed there, everything was burning. We suspect they used two LPG cylinders that had been tampered with -- one was open and another thrown into the fire. All our belongings were destroyed,” Shivam said.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt or assault), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) at Nandgram police station.

“As for the arson, it will be added to the ongoing investigation,” said Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram). “The suspects used an LPG cylinder to set the house on fire. They have fled the area, and multiple teams are tracking them. The fire department has been asked to inspect the site and submit a report.”