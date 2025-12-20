Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Ghaziabad: From Jan 1, police to act against e-rickshaws without QR codes

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 05:16 am IST

The drive to tag e-rickshaws with unique QR codes began in October. It aims to create a database containing details of e-rickshaw owners, drivers, and vehicles, along with their photographs.

Ghaziabad: To ensure route regulation and tackle unauthorised e-rickshaws across the city, Ghaziabad traffic police is set to act against e-rickshaws found plying without a unique QR-code from January 1, 2026, officials said on Friday.

Only about 4,500 have so far obtained the QR codes since October (HT)

Ziauddin Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (traffic), said: “We have asked e-rickshaw drivers to obtain the QR codes by December 31. From January, 2026, we will start taking action under relevant provisions. Those found plying without the QR codes and valid documents will be subject to legal action, including seizure of vehicles. The idea is to allow only valid e-rickshaws to operate.”

According to officials, the district has about 25,000 e-rickshaws across Ghaziabad city, Loni, Modinagar, and Muradnagar. However, only about 4,500 have so far obtained the QR codes since October.

“With the help of QR codes and unique numbers, we will be able to identify erring vehicles. The codes will also help police locate vehicles that are used in any crime. Therefore, e-rickshaw owners have been asked to comply and expedite the process,” ACP added, adding that this will enable the vehicles to operate under their respective zones.

Dilshad Ahmad, president of Ghaziabad Auto Rickshaw Chalak Sangh, said: “There are thousands of unauthorised e-rickshaws operating in Ghaziabad. These could be operating without valid documents, or belong to nearby districts. Some are even driven by minors. Therefore, a sustained effort, not just a week or a fortnight-long drive, is required to filter out such vehicles.”

