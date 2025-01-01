Ghaziabad’s pollution levels dip in 2024; particulate matter still above limit

Ghaziabad: Pollution levels in Ghaziabad have shown a gradual decline over the past three years, with the annual average air quality index (AQI) in 2024 further dipping to 176, the data released by the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB) said on Wednesday. Environmentalists claim that better weather conditions in 2024 have lowered the pollution levels this winter. (HT PHOTO)

According to the official figures of the pollution control board, Ghaziabad’s annual average AQI stood at 206 in 2022, 181 in 2023, and declined to 176 in the year 2024.

With a better AQI, the PM10 levels have also shown a dip in the past three years with 221, 185, and 172 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively. Likewise, the PM2.5 levels also declined from 93 in 2022 to 78 in 2023 and further to 77 in 2024, the figures revealed.

However, both PM10 and PM2.5 have been above the permissible limits of 100 and 60 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively.

“The decline in pollution levels in 2024 is due to favourable meteorological conditions. The pollution board, along with other departments, is working hard to tackle the pollution levels as the city is located in NCR, where pollution levels remain high,” said Vikas Mishra, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

The city is also listed among the 16 “non-attainment” cities in Uttar Pradesh, and its pollution levels generally remain on the higher side during the onset of winter.

Cities are declared “non-attainment” if they do not meet the national ambient air quality standards for particulate matter (PM10) or nitrogen dioxide (NO2) for over a period of five years.

Officials familiar with the development said that Ghaziabad during the past 5-6 years has seen the construction of major infrastructure projects like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and also the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which are now complete and have resulted in lower pollution levels.

“There is surely a decline this year, but it is largely due to better weather conditions. If a gradual decline in pollution levels is witnessed every year, it will take another decade for the pollution levels to come down to a good or satisfactory level. Residents need immediate relief. The agencies must enforce cleaner fuel in industrial units and should also come up with infrastructure to support electric vehicles,” said Vikrant Sharma, an environmentalist.

In 2021, Ghaziabad was judged the second-most polluted city in the World Air Quality Report prepared by Swiss firm IQAir. Later in 2022, the report ranked the city more favourably at the 11th spot.

“Ground-level enforcement still lags behind while efforts by different agencies are on paper. The apex court should monitor the pollution scenario, at least in NCR cities, to have an impact. Cities like Ghaziabad suffer from vehicular emissions due to traffic congestion, and roadside dust also increases PM10 levels. The funds received for pollution abatement should be spent properly,” said Dipesh Chaudhary, an environmental lawyer.

The UPPCB figures indicate that Ghaziabad experienced three “severe” and 41 “very poor” days in 2024. In contrast, there were three “severe” days in 2023 along with 42 “very poor” days in the year 2023. In 2022, the city experienced two “severe” days along with 63 “very poor” days.