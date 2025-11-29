Giridih Police on Saturday arrested five members of an inter-state cyber fraud network accused of duping people through fake RTO challan links and siphoning money from bank accounts. The arrests were made near the Gandey–Jamtara Road based on a tip-off that the gang was returning from Patna in a newly purchased SUV. Giridih cops bust cyber fraud gang, five held

Cyber Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abid Hussain, who led the operation, said the team acted swiftly after Giridih Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vimal Kumar received specific intelligence about cyber criminals transporting a Scorpio from Patna towards Jamtara via Gandey. “We set up a special checking drive on the Giridih–Gandey main road. During the inspection, we intercepted the vehicle and apprehended five suspects,” he said.

The arrested accused are Vijay Mandal of Karmatand, Arjun Mandal of Narayanpur, Aditya Raj alias Om Shankar of Sheikhpura (Bihar), Gajendra Kumar of Nalanda (Bihar), and Ravi Kumar of Barbigha (Bihar). Police recovered ten mobile phones—five of them iPhones—fourteen SIM cards, and the Scorpio used by the gang.

The DSP said the accused were part of a well-organised racket that sent fake RTO Challan.apk, E-Challan.apk, and bank/KYC-update links via WhatsApp. Once victims clicked and installed the files, the gang gained access to their phones and bank accounts, enabling large-scale fraud. “During interrogation, they confessed that they used the duped money to buy high-end mobile phones, jewellery, and vehicles,” Hussain added.

Police said another gang member, Nirmal Mandal of Raksakutto (Gandey), managed to flee during the raid. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Officials said the operation was carried out under Cyber Police Station Giridih Case No. 39/2025, dated November 28. The network spans multiple districts of Bihar and Jharkhand, and further investigations are underway to identify additional links and assets acquired through fraud.