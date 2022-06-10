Girl kills self following rumours of her affair

A student of class 9 hanged herself to death after being plagued by rumours of her affair, spread by a group of youths, in the Anoopshahar area in Bulandshahar district on Wednesday, police said.

Police have registered a case against three village youths for provoking the girl to commit suicide on the complaint of the girl’s family, and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

SHO of Anoopshahar police station Yagdutt Sharma said that a case has been registered against the accused under section 306 of IPC and they will be arrested soon.

The girl was upset over the rumour spread by Tinku, Arun and Ravindra of the village that she had an affair with Tinku, police said.

As per the reports, a panchayat was also held in the village on June 6 over the issue and the accused tendered an apology in the presence of the girl and their family members. They assured the panchayat that they will not do it again.

SHO Sharma said that villagers did not inform the police about the incident and the panchayat they conducted in the village.

He further said that he is investigating what prompted the girl to commit suicide even after youths tendered an apology in the Panchayat for their misconduct. SHO shared that accused are of age 20 to 22 years, and the girl’s date of birth on her Aadhar card was mentioned as 2003. “ We are trying to ascertain her age through other documents,” said SHO.

It is suspected that the accused threatened the girl after panchayat that forced her to end her life and get rid of the insult forever, cops added.