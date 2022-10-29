Gkp admn builds 100 temporary water bodies for Chhath rituals as many ghats remain inundated

In view of the prominent ghats in the district submerged in flood water, the district authorities have created around 100 temporary water bodies for devotees to perform rituals of Chhath on October 29 and 30. The administration has also restricted the devotees from going to the ghats that are still flooded.

The Gorakhpur administration on Friday decided to postpone performing of Chhath rituals at Takiya and Hanuman Gadi ghats of river Rapti. Also, the stairs of newly constructed Goraksh Ghat and Rajghat at river Rapti in city are also submerged in flood water. Though municipal corporation employees did remove the silt from stairs, sources said it would still be risky to perform rituals at these ghats.

Under the prevailing circumstances, the administration officials have built 100 temporary water bodies in Rapti Nagar, Bichiya, Siktaur, and other places for convenience of devotees. Similar situation was reported from Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar and Deoria districts which were worst affected by flood.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh warned the people against crossing the barricades erected by authorities near ghats. Extending his greetings to people, he said that the rivers of the region including Saryu, Rapti, Rohani, and Kuwano were still flooded and hence they were posing a major risk. He appealed the people to co-operate with officials and not to bring children to the ghats.

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover said that divers had been deployed at river Rapti and at Ramgarh lake and police personnel were maintaining vigil at the ghats as devotees had started reaching there.