Glut-like situation in Haryana mandis: Farmers block state highway for over five hours

Owing to the glut-like situation in Haryana mandis, farmers are being forced to unload their produce on the roads.

The agitated farmers blocked the Karnal-Yamunanagar road for more than five hours over this.

With harvesting at its peak, “tardy” lifting has caused this situation in mandis of Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal, said farmers, adding that they are not getting enough space to unload their produce.

To resolve the situation, on Monday, the state government had stopped generation of gate passes for 24-hours in 18 mandis but farmers continue to bring wheat in mandis and claimed that they do not have any other option as they do not have godowns.

The protesting farmers demanded the government to ensure immediate lifting of the procured wheat and gate passes to be generated on arrival of wheat. The arhtiyas said there is shortage of gunny bags in the mandis and blamed the government’s new procurement system for the current situation.

As per officials, only 22% of total 3.55 lakh MT wheat procured by government agencies in Karnal has been lifted and 2.76 lakh MT is still in the mandis.

Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said early arrival of peak season has led to space constraints as around 70% of the total wheat has already arrived in the mandis.

“We cannot force farmers not to bring their produce to mandi as around 50% farmers do not have their own tractor-trolleys and have to hire the vehicles. We have no other option than to unload the produce on roads,” said an arhtiya at Indri grain market.

In Kurukshetra, farmers unloaded their wheat on Brahma Sarovar roads. Of total 1.91 lakh MT wheat procured in district, only 33,189 MT wheat has been lifted and over 1.57 lakh MT wheat is still lying in mandis in district.

Kurukshetra DC Sharandeep Kaur Barar said that instructions were issued to transporters for speedy lifting of the procured wheat from the mandis. She said farmers should bring their produce to mandis as per schedule.

Similarly, in Kaithal, of total 1.90 lakh MT procured wheat, only 50,000 MT wheat was lifted by procurement agencies, leading to space issue in most mandis in district. Officials associated with the procurement agencies said harvesting of wheat is on peak and due to space problems in mandis, transporters are facing problem for lifting.