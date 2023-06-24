GMADA Chief administrator urges officials to work diligently

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, GMADA chief administrator, held a meeting on Friday with the engineering wing. “The meet was to assess status of works and sensitise staff about their responsibilities so that works can be completed in time ,” said Gupta. Rajiv Kumar Gupta urged the different divisions to work in tandem and pay proper attention to the development of the airport road (HT Files)

The important issues discussed during the meeting included development works on PR 7 road, maintenance works in Aerocity, Ecocity-1 and 2, IT City, Kajauli water pipeline and development of a focal point. He asked the chief engineer to bring into his notice if any legal or inter-departmental issues were creating hindrance in the works. Gupta urged the different divisions to work in tandem and pay proper attention to the development of the airport road. He further directed the officials to rope in resident welfare associations to monitor the works.

