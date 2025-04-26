GMDA starts building foot over bridges at Sheetla Mata Road, 2 more in pipeline

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started constructing two foot over bridges, one near the Sheetla Mata temple and another on the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road near the Sector 14 market. Both the locations witness heavy pedestrian movement and construction of these structures will make it safer for commuters, GMDA officials said on Friday. GMDA will construct a foot over bridge at the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road near the Sector 14 market in the city. (HT PHOTO)

The mobility wing of the GMDA said that they had also received approval from the traffic police as well as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct two more FOBs on Sohna Road and work on these will begin soon after getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the highway authority.

The four foot over bridges will be constructed over 18 months and an amount of ₹16 crore will be spent on these. “These FOBs will include escalators and stairs and will be made of stainless steel. At the Sheetla Mata temple, we have removed all obstacles and work has started. Two electricity poles were shifted and we have also got permission to transplant two trees, since two will be cut to make room for the FOB,” said a senior GMDA official.

Work on the foot over bridge near the Sector 14 market on the Old-Delhi Gurgaon Road has also begun after some delay since the shopkeepers in the area had issues regarding the location of the FOB. “After detailed discussions, the site has been finalised and we have started digging at the spot. These FOBs will improve safety for pedestrians,” he said.

On Sohna Road, the authority has planned to construct FOBs at CD Chowk and at Raheja Mall, where it had conducted a survey earlier to check the movement of pedestrians. “We have conducted a survey and also a traffic police team and officials from NHAI had visited these spots to check whether these locations are appropriate or not. The traffic police have approved these locations. We will start the work soon, after getting an NOC from the NHAI, though we have got an initial go ahead from the highway authority,” said the GMDA official.

GMDA has already built an FOB near Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, which is likely to become operational on May 15. “We have installed the steel structure of the FoB at Narsinghpur but the parts are brought from Indore, which causes some delay. This FOB will become operational by middle of next month,” he said.

GMDA has also planned to construct another FOB near the Maruti Suzuki factory on Old Delhi Road, and its design is also being finalised, officials said.