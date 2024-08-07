GMDA to acquire land at nine locations along Dwarka e-way to widen roads

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will acquire small patches of land along the Dwarka expressway to improve the connectivity of service lanes and connecting roads with the expressway. The authority said that it has identified nine locations where connecting roads need to be widened to ensure smooth movement of traffic, officials aware of the matter said adding that the authority will acquire nearly 4.45 acres of land for the expansion. Construction of service roads along the Dwarka Expressway has already begun, and once these are completed, the movement of vehicles will be smooth as entry and exit will happen in a proper manner on this road. (HT PHOTO)

GMDA officials said that a committee had been formed under the planning wing of the authority which has identified land at nine locations, including around 1.881 acres of land in Chauma village near Palam Vihar, 1.288 acres in Pawala Khusrupur village, 0.6188 acres of land in Dhanwapur and 0.619 acres in Dhankot for widening slip roads.

A GMDA official aware of the matter said that land has been identified for widening of the slip road at Bajghera where it is narrow and only about 3 metres wide while it should ideally be seven metres wide. “At the other eight locations also, similar issues exist and this land has been identified and it will be acquired for expansion of these roads. Presently, commuters face problems due to obstacles and these will be removed,” he said.

Local residents of the area said that the narrow slip road near New Palam Vihar had become a major bottleneck as traffic jams and congestion happens regularly on this stretch. “Traffic congestion has become a norm on this stretch but if a large container truck enters this slip road to exit the expressway, then it gets stuck there,” said Rakesh Rana, president, Sai Kunj RWA.

Rana said that these bottlenecks along the entire expressway should be removed on priority.

The official said that the construction of service roads along the Dwarka expressway has already begun, and once these are completed, the movement of vehicles will be smooth as entry and exit will happen in a proper manner on this road.