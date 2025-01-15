GMDA to pump treated water to Aravalli Biodiversity Park

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has said that its project to bring treated water to the Aravalli Biodiversity Park is on track and the recycled water will begin reaching the park by April end this year. A senior GMDA official said that they have laid a 3-kilometre-long pipeline from Ghata towards the park and the remaining work will be completed over the next two and half months. GMDA will lay a pipeline from the sewage treatment plant at Berhampur to the Aravalli Biodiversity Park on MG Road to supply treated water for plants in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The treated water pipeline will be about 9.5km in length. Around 10 MLD treated water from the Berhampur water treatment plant will be pumped by the authority to be delivered to this park, which has emerged as a vital green space of the city, officials said.

“The work to lay the pipeline is underway and it will be completed by April end. Pipes of different dimensions have been obtained. The pipeline from Behrampur sewage treatment plant to Ghata has already been laid. The completion of the project will ensure that treated waste is available at the park for horticultural activities,” said a senior GMDA official.

GMDA officials said that an amount of ₹10 crore is being spent on the project. “We are trying to promote the usage of recycled water for horticultural activities in parks and in maintaining green belts and for this purpose HDPE pipelines will be laid across the city,” the GMDA official said.

According to the authority, 218 MLD sewage is treated at the Dhanwapur plant and it is discharged into irrigation channels and is used for agriculture in 13 villages of Gurugram and Jhajjar. Similarly, 160 MLD is treated at Behrampur out of which only 43 MLD is utilised for horticulture, industry and ground water recharge through ponds while the remaining portion is discharged into the Badshahpur drain.

“Efforts are being made that gradually, treated waste water is utilised to the maximum for green activities and for agriculture. We have laid pipelines across the city and these are being expanded. The goal is to use every drop of treated water in the coming days,” he said.

To boost the use of recycled water in construction and other non-potable activities, the official said that GMDA has also set up nine points from where tractor trolleys and tankers can collect recycled water for distribution.