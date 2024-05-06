GMRL to add another spur from Millennium City Centre to Golf Course Road

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) which is executing the Gurugram Metro extension project may add another spur from the Millennium City Centre station towards Golf Course Road, where it will connect with the Rapid Metro near the station at Sector 42, officials aware of the matter said. A geo-technical survey for the Gurugram metro project near the Millennium City metro station in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO.)

The 2.4-kilometre-long metro line is likely to come up along the road connecting the Millennium City Centre station with Golf Course Road, the officials said. A large number of residents of Sushant Lok 1, DLF phase four, sectors 27, 42, and 43 will benefit from the proposed spur, if the proposal works out.

A senior government official said that meetings were held in the last two weeks of April, which were chaired by G Thara, chairman, GMRL and attended by senior officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC). “It was proposed that backward extension of metro alignment towards Sector 42 be considered and this is likely to be taken up,” said the official.

A senior official of HMRTC, when asked about the proposal confirmed the development but said that a detailed study will be initially conducted to assess the viability of this additional spur and a decision taken thereafter. “It is logical to extend the metro till the Golf Course Road as a large number of people living in this area will be able to walk to the metro stations instead of using their cars. It will boost the concept of transit-oriented development and walk to work concept,” he said.

At present, the geo-technical survey of the 12.76 kilometre stretch of the metro corridor from Millennium City Centre towards Subash Chowk is being carried out by a consultant hired by the metro corporation. “Nearly half of the work has been completed and samples collected from boreholes. These boreholes are dug 30 metres deep to collect water, rock and soil samples, which will be tested and a detailed report will be submitted in the next three months,” the HMRTC official said.

He added that while developing the metro system, all steps are being taken to ensure minimum loss of green cover and they will also take into account the low-lying areas along the corridor where waterlogging happens. “All such issues are being considered while building the metro corridor,” he said.

On February 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the proposed metro corridor in Rewari, which will connect the Millennium City metro station to Cyber Hub in a loop. The metro corridor will have 27 stations on this 28.50-kilometre route. This project is expected to cost around ₹ 5,452 crore. The metro will start from Millennium City Centre metro station, and will reach Cyber City via Bakhtawar Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 9, Sector 4-7, Palam Vihar, Sector 23-23A, Udyog Vihar till Cyber Hub.