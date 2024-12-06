Goa, Airbnb to train homestay owners to boost rural income

PANAJI: The Goa tourism department has partnered with Airbnb, a global homestay and hotel aggregator, to help train Goa’s emerging entrepreneurs in the homestay and small hotel business. Initially, the academy will help 50 homestay entrepreneurs across north and south Goa (PTI)

As part of the agreement, Airbnb has launched an entrepreneurship academy to help introduce “individuals from diverse and underrepresented communities to the world of hosting on Airbnb.”

“For Goa, the homestay segment plays a pivotal role in promoting regenerative tourism by preserving our rich Goan culture with renowned Goan hospitality. Women, often the custodians of homestays, stand to gain significantly through various economic incentives under these initiatives,” said state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte.

Initially, the academy will help 50 homestay entrepreneurs across north and south Goa by providing them with the tools and relevant knowledge to begin their hosting journey through workshops and interactive sessions.

Also read: Meditate with Sara Ali Khan at the new Airbnb wellness retreat in Goa, booking starts November 27

“This initiative presents an excellent opportunity for Goa to leverage its unique cultural and natural assets while empowering local communities. By equipping residents with the skills to operate homestays, we are not only fostering economic growth but also advancing regenerative tourism and women’s empowerment. This programme will enable us to showcase Goa’s diverse and authentic experiences, inspiring visitors to explore beyond conventional tourist hotspots and embrace responsible, inclusive travel,” Khaunte said.

The trainers have said that the curriculum emphasises entrepreneurship, experiential learning, and community building, with a focus on addressing specific needs and growth opportunities within Goa’s tourism landscape.

The participants don’t necessarily need to be Airbnb hosts. By joining the academy, they can gain financial independence and contribute to the local economy by turning spare rooms in their homes or properties into income-generating assets, according to the tourism department.

“This programme has been strategically designed and carefully curated to empower local communities with the right education and expertise to help them transform their homes into profitable ventures. With the launch of the academy, we are committed to cultivating a vibrant local tourism economy that benefits everyone, creating sustainable opportunities for the participants while enhancing the overall guest experience in Goa,” said Airbnb India and Southeast Asia manager Amanpreet Bajaj, who was in Goa for the launch.