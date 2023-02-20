Home / Cities / Others / Goa cops deploy hand-held narcotic analyser for drug testing

Goa cops deploy hand-held narcotic analyser for drug testing

Updated on Feb 20, 2023 01:53 PM IST

North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said the “operations will continue till we make Goa drugs free.”

Goa Police (File Photo)
ByGerard de Souza

Seven people were arrested in North Goa over the weekend in an anti-drug drive launched by the Goa police via a joint operation between the Anjuna police and the anti-narcotics cell (ANC).

In a crackdown on those under the influence of narcotics, the Goa police, for the first time, has deployed a new detection device namely SoToxa, an analyser that uses an oral fluid swab to detect the presence of various kinds of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, opiates, cannabis (THC), amphetamine and benzodiazepines.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jivba Dalvi said they were patrolling at Vagator beach around 11pm in which they tested seven people in random checking using the SoToxa device and all of them tested positive for drugs.

“There is zero tolerance to drugs and such random checking for consumption of drugs will continue in future,” the DSP added.

Police also deployed the device at a party venue in North Goa, where a few people found intoxicated with narcotics were arrested and sent for medical screening.

North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said the “operations will continue till we make Goa drugs free.”

He said that Goa represents beautiful beaches and culture and it will not be allowed to drown in the intoxication of drugs.

