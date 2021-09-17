Goa Guv announces financial aid to 71 orphanages, old age homes on PM's birthday

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Friday announced financial assistance to 71 orphanages and old age homes from the Governor's fund to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday.

The governor has also announced financial aid for 71 dialysis patients from the Governor's discretionary fund, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

"Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday, the governor has announced financial aid for 71 old age homes, orphanages and other such institutions. Further, the governor has declared that 71 persons will receive financial assistance from Raj Bhavan for dialysis treatment," the statement read.

Decided to provide financial assistance to 71 orphanages from the Goa Governor's Fund, as part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 71st birthday celebrations. pic.twitter.com/fPW87VKr8Y — P.S Sreedharan Pillai (@psspillaigov) September 17, 2021

Interested persons and institutions should apply with all personal details and information about their activities, it stated. The applications should be addressed to the secretary to the Governor and must be submitted before September 30, it said, adding that the aid will be sanctioned on a first-come-first-serve basis.