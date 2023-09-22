Goa is safe for women tourists: Goa Police in response to Canadian advisory

The Goa Police on Friday reiterated that the state is a safe destination for women tourists including foreigners.

Goa Police has said that the state remains safe for foreigners. (Shutterstock)

This development comes in wake of renewed attention to an ongoing travel advisory which has highlighted that Canada has been advising its citizens, especially women travellers, to be particularly vigilant in Goa and Delhi on all forms of public transportation.

“The crime statistics also do not support the contention of the advisory. Particularly, in the current year till Sep 15, 2023, there has only been one incident where a foreign women tourist belonging to the Netherlands was a victim and the accused was arrested. Similarly, in 2022, there were only two cases - one relating to a Russian national and the other to a British national. In both cases, the accused were immediately arrested,” the Goa Police said.

The Canadian advisory, in its section for women safety has cautioned that “crimes committed against women frequently occur in India” adding that in Goa and Delhi, “local authorities may not always respond adequately to reports of sexual violence and harassment.”

“Although it is part of an overall general advisory cautioning its citizens to be careful while visiting India, however so far as it concerns Goa, it is not based on facts. Foreign tourists particularly women have always preferred Goa as a favourite destination on account of safety & security,” director general of police (DGP) Jaspal Singh said on social media platform X.

The Canadian advisory, while not referring to any particular incident, informs those wishing to travel that “Foreign women are often the target of unwanted attention.”

It shows that this advisory is malicious, malafide and not based on facts and appears to have been issued on account of extraneous reasons, the Goa Police said.