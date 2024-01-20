Goa on table for INDIA alliance’s seat-sharing discussions, says Arvind Kejriwal

PANAJI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called on the people of Goa to vote for the INDIA alliance candidates even as he said talks concerning the seat sharing, which included Goa’s two Lok Sabha seats, were ongoing. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

“The INDIA alliance has been formed at the national level and the meetings are ongoing concerning seat sharing. Goa is also one of the states where discussion is going on over who will fight for which seat,” Kejriwal said on the sidelines of a Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer meet in the state.

“Goa is also on the table, we are discussing Goa also, so whatever discussion on that basis, let’s make INDIA alliance win in Goa,” Kejriwal said.

According to the AAP’s local unit, the party is looking to secure the South Goa Lok Sabha seat, currently represented by the Congress as part of the alliance in the hope of winning the seat in the state.

The North Goa seat, which has been with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the last five terms since 1999 is the more challenging seat for the INDIA alliance to swing in its favour.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Mann, who accompanied Kejriwal, took potshots at the ruling BJP accusing it of being a party of hate politics.

“We do not do politics of hate, we do politics of education, healthcare and outreach,” Mann said.

The duo visited constituencies in South Goa represented by the AAP. They also held closed door interactions with state party leaders and volunteers in the state.