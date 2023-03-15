Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa Police arrest fifth suspect in Anjuna assault case

ByGerard de Souza
Mar 15, 2023 05:36 PM IST

The Goa Police said some more penal provisions relating to rioting and unlawful assembly have also been added to the first information report (FIR

The Goa police have arrested the fifth man suspected to be part of a group that assaulted some tourists from Delhi outside a hotel in Anjuna. Police said the man identified as Salim Khan was arrested on Wednesday morning by a team led by deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi.

A tourist from Delhi, Jatin Sharma, and his uncle Ashwini Kumar Chandrani were allegedly attacked by a group with a pen-knife after an altercation with the staffer at the hotel where they were staying (File Photo/Representative Image)

Police said some more penal provisions relating to rioting and unlawful assembly have also been added to the first information report (FIR). Police earlier arrested four people identified as Royston Dias, Nyron Dias, Kashinath Agarwadekar and Alex Lobo, all residents of Anjuna.

A tourist from Delhi, Jatin Sharma, and his uncle Ashwini Kumar Chandrani were allegedly attacked by a group with a pen-knife after an altercation with the staffer at the hotel where they were staying over smoking hookah by the poolside.

Sharma said he had reported the staffer to the hotel manager who reprimanded the staffer. After the incident, the staffer called some of his friends and attacked the family outside the hotel.

“Seeing a local youth being punched by the tourists, some bystanders joined in the melee and one of them drew his leather belt and began striking the tourist. Things took an ugly turn when a driver drew a penknife and attacked the group of tourists leaving deep lacerations on his chest and limbs,” the police officer said.

