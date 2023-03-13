Goa tourists attacked with swords, knives; CM Sawant reacts as shocking video surfaces

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has assured “harshest action against the perpetrators” after a group of tourists were attacked with swords and knives over a minor altercation at a resort in Anjuna area, leaving them grievously injured on Sunday. So far, three people were arrested for attacking the group at Spazio Leisure resort. Injured tourists at a hospital

“Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly,” Sawant tweeted.

Jatin Sharma, one of the victims who also shared a video of the shocking incident on his Instagram handle, alleged that he and his family were attacked with weapons by Royston Dias, Nyron Dias and Kashinath Agarwadekar, outside the hotel in Anjuna.

The video of the horrific incident has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, a group of miscreants can be purportedly seen attacking Jatin and his family members, while a woman cries for help.

Sharma said the incident began after they reported an issue with the hotel staff to the hotel manager who reprimanded the staff. After the incident, the staff member called some of his friends and attacked the family outside the hotel.

Sharma also alleged that initially the case was only registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which allowed the accused to be promptly released.

“As soon as it was brought to notice of senior officers, Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been added and 3 accused arrested. Departmental action initiated against delinquent police officers of Anjuna police station,” said North Goa superintendent of police (SP), Nidhin Valsan.

(With inputs from Goa bureau)

