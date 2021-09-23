God man hacks woman to death in front of her two daughters

A 50-year-old self-styled god man allegedly hacked a woman to death with a sharp-edged weapon in front of her two daughters at a village in Bagaha police district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Tara Devi (40).

The motive behind the murder could not be known immediately, said Bagaha subdivisional police officer (SDPO), Kailash Prasad, adding that the body had been sent for autopsy.

According to the daughters of the deceased, Devi was killed by Motilal, a resident of Laxmipur village, when they were on their way to collect fodder for livestock.

“We suspected nothing of this sort when he emerged from a field with an axe that he used wield all the time. Then he suddenly caught hold of my mother and attacked her on the neck with the axe,” said one of the victim’s daughters, adding that the he kept attacking her until she died.

The accused fled the spot after villagers rushed to the victims’ rescue.

According to locals, Motilal had declared himself a monk at the age of 25. “He sports long hair and a beard. He used to dress like a monk and is unmarried. Sometimes, he used to live at an ashram,” said a village resident.