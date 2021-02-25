Godse admirer in MP joins Congress, says he was misled
A corporator, who was involved in building Nathuram Godse’s temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and has been paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin on his birth anniversary for three years, joined the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday.
Congress leaders justified Babulal Chaurasiya’s induction saying they welcomed him as the party believes in forgiving and forgetting. “Chaurasiya was an active member of the Congress. He decided to return to the party...we welcomed him because our party leaders are like Rahul Gandhi, who has even forgiven the murderer of his father to give them a chance...” said Congress’s Gwalior lawmaker Praveen Pathak.
Chaurasiya claimed the Hindu Mahasabha misguided him and forced him to attend programmes to pay the tributes to Godse.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajneesh Agrawal said they have nothing to do with Hindu Mahasabha and their leaders. “Now, the truth has come out that it was a Congressman who hatched the conspiracy to malign the image of BJP-led state government [by glorifying Godse].”
