'No lockdown': Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures workers amid Covid-19 spike
Amid a sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured workers, labourers to not be apprehensive of the scarcity of work in the state as no fresh lockdown will be imposed in the state.
"(A fresh) lockdown will not be imposed so that economic activities do not get adversely affected in the state," Chouhan said at a Covid-19 review meeting, adding that labourers will be absorbed in MGNREGA works, news agency PTI reported.
Concerns of a second lockdown are looming large as several states are imposing local lockdowns, night curfews to contain the sudden spike of Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh too has witnessed a small spike and is among those states that have been flagged by the Centre as worrying.
Since the state shares border with Maharashtra and an influx of road travellers from Maharashtra is likely during Mahashivratri, the government has made the screening of these travellers mandatory at border points.
But apart from these preventive measures, there will be no fresh lockdown, the chief minister has said.
Upcoming fairs in Pachmarhi, Betul, Chhindwara, Barwani and the districts bordering Maharashtra have been postponed.
On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 344 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,60,313. It is one of the states that have reported more than 100 average daily new cases in the past week.
In 2020, Madhya Pradesh became one of the hotspots of the infection which was partially attributed to the political upheaval at that time in the state. As on Wednesday, Indore has 740 active cases and Bhopal has 496 active Covid-19 cases.
(With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex gains over 500 points in opening session; Nifty at 15,151.15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soldier arrested in J&K’s Udhampur for passing on classified data to Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK court to decide on Nirav Modi’s extradition today: Case so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates in HT: CSE study shows 8 out 10 most polluted cities in NCR, UP
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine for 60+ & above 45 with co-morbidities from March 1: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No lockdown': Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures workers amid Covid-19 spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: 2o crore ICMR samples tested so far, 8 lakh in last 24 hour
Most of northwest India sees summer-like temperatures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland cuts taxes on petrol and diesel, fuel prices come down
- Petrol and Diesel were being retailed at ₹90.41 and ₹83.99 in Kohima on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests: Tikait to address rally at Todabhim
- Protests enter Day 90. Tikait says 40 lakh tractors will hit the streets.
Vaccination for senior citizens, and 45+ with co-morbidities: How to register
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In video message, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters in Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala during SDPI rally
- Police presence in Wayalar has been increased in the district in the wake of the violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Differences will arise if laws are steamrolled’: Mallikarjun Kharge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citing poor infra, SC seeks legislative impact study on consumer law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox