Good trucks stranded in Manipur due to restrictions imposed by Senapati groups

Over a hundred Imphal-bound goods trucks have been stranded near Mao gate area along the National Highway 2 in Manipur due to the indefinite commercial vehicular movement restriction imposed by the Senapati frontal organisations, who are protesting “the persistent harassment and extortion by certain elements”. The trigger for the protests was the assault of two individuals from Senapati at Lamshang area on October 31 and seizing of goods from a woman from the district at Gamgiphai, Motbung, on October 29. (Representational image)

The restriction came into force from Sunday evening soon after the conclusion of a 24-hour shutdown in Senapati, which started from 4pm, Saturday.

Senapati is a district headquarter located about 60 km north of Imphal while Mao gate is located about 110 km north of Imphal.

The trigger for the protests was the assault of two individuals from Senapati at Lamshang area on October 31 and seizing of goods from a woman from the district at Gamgiphai, Motbung, on October 29.

According to a press release jointly issued by the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO), Senapati District Women Association (SDWA) and Senapati District Students Association (SDSA) on Sunday, two individuals - V Hrangao Blesson of Kodom Khullen village and Dalou of Liyai Khullen village, were allegedly assaulted and were extorted for a sum of ₹61,400 at gunpoint.

There has been no attempt by the civil society organisations or media to redress the issue despite the gravity of this incident, the release added.

Meanwhile a spokesperson of NPO, in a video message to the media on Tuesday, said the ongoing agitation will continue until CSOs intervene and bring an amicable solution. “We’re not targeting any community but voicing for justice,” he added.

Thriteen CSOs in Manipur had condemned the assault through a joint statement.

Taragi Cheishu -a body of well-known personalities, in a statement said, “At these trying times,Manipur cannot afford to have the situation deteriorate any further.”

So far, the Manipur police have arrested two persons in connection with the said assault case and investigation is going on, people familiar with the matter said.