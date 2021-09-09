Gorakhpur flood: Rapti, Rohini rivers recede marginally

Just days after flood wreaked havoc leading to collapse of 23 of the total 35 homes of Jagdishpur village of Barhalganj block of Gorakhpur district located on the Rapti banks, the remaining 12 houses were also swept away between Tuesday and Wednesday, officials confirmed.

A video footage showing these brick houses caving in like a pack of cards in the flooded river has also gone viral. The village has a total population of 653 people with 330 listed voters and 56 families. The only house remaining in the region is located

200-metre away from the village.

As the river water continued to recedes marginally, the helpless families could be seen waiting for the condition to be improved inside their makeshift arrangements along the road.

“How long we will continue to suffer even when the government has given funds to rehabilitate those displaced by the flood,” asked one affected villager Pawan who lost his house in the calamity.

Assuring the affected people all help, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Gola, Rajendra Bahadur said: “Arrangement of land has been made for such flood victims. After the flood, they will be allotted land and talks are also under way to build colonies for them.”

As per disaster management flood bulletin, both the Rapti and the Rohini rivers in Gorakhpur continued to recede on Thursday. The Rohini, which until now was flowing at 3m above the danger mark of 82.44m, was now flowing at 81.58m— 86 centimetre below the danger mark. Similarly, the Rapti river, which was until now flowing at 76.66m which was 1.68-metre above the danger mark, recorded a marginal decrease of 8-centimetre on Thursday.

In all, 391 villages of Gorakhpur have been affected by the flood and so far, hitting a population of 3.12 lakh. Besides, 56,000-hectare of land has also been hit by the flood, said disaster management officials.