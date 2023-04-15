Urban local body polls: Mayor candidates from all parties to file nominations today

GORAKHPUR Political activities gained momentum on Saturday as Monday is the last day for mayor candidates to file nominations for the first round of urban local body elections, polling for which is scheduled on April 17. The ruling BJP has failed to reach a consensus on the name of their mayor candidate. (Representational photo)

Most of the strong contenders for the mayor post would file their nomination papers on Sunday. These include -- Samajwadi party candidate Kajal Nishad, BSP candidate Naval Kishore Nathani, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ramesh Sharma, and Congress party candidate Naveen Kumar Sinha.

However, the ruling BJP has failed to reach a consensus on the name of their mayor candidate. Party sources said two names had been sent to the party high common for selection. Meanwhile, senior party leaders have blamed some party office bearers to pursue the name of their candidates after an underhand deal.

In his letter to the state president of BJP, MLC Devendra Partap Singh has levelled serious charges against the outgoing regional president of BJP and city unit president for ignoring devoted party workers in the allocation of tickets for the corporators’ post.

BJP sources said 51 names were suggested for the mayor post but after a marathon meeting of eight hours, the party shortlisted two people who are considered to be close to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.