Governor Anandiben Patel calls on universities to take agriculture campaign to villages

Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Sunday urged teachers, researchers, and scientists from state universities to step out of their institutions and connect directly with farmers under the nationwide ‘Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign’. The initiative will run from October 3 to 18, with mandatory participation of teachers, scientists, and graduate and postgraduate students. Governor Anandiben Patel at the convocation ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology (HT Photo)

Attending the convocation ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology (SVPUAT) in Meerut, the governor said teams would be formed at the university level, with each team tasked to cover three villages. Researchers and scientists will share with farmers the latest agricultural research and scientific advancements, while also spreading awareness about their practical application in farming. In addition, the teams will inform farmers about central and state government schemes, guide them on how to avail benefits, and encourage them to adopt new opportunities.

Highlighting the role of women in agriculture, the governor stressed the need for greater participation. She announced that special conferences would be organised for women farmers, where they would be trained as Drone Didis, soil testing, and other techniques. Women will also be taught how to conduct independent soil tests and take corrective measures based on the results.

During her address, the governor also pointed out shortcomings in agricultural universities. She noted the absence of mess facilities in three hostels, lack of cleanliness in common areas, and several staff blocks lying closed. Patel said she will personally review these issues with university officials. She urged students and faculty to work collectively on improving the university environment, stressing that students, being young, should actively engage in such tasks instead of focusing solely on securing government jobs.

Meanwhile, the 18th convocation ceremony of SVPUAT witnessed a celebration of academic excellence, with female students outperforming their male counterparts. Out of 26 gold medals awarded, 13 went to female students and 8 to male students. A total of 583 students from various disciplines received degrees.

The convocation was presided over by vice chancellor Prof KK Singh, while chancellor Anandiben Patel was invited as the chief guest.