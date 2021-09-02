Govt cannot suppress the agitation with lathis, FIRs: Charuni

Haryana farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state cannot suppress the agitation with lathicharge and FIRs against farmers.

He said the agitation will continue as per directions of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) until their demands are accepted.

“We are not concerned about the FIRs being registered against farmers across Haryana. They have already booked around 40,000 farmers so far but there is no impact on the agitation,” he said during his visit to Kaithal on Wednesday.

“We don’t fear going to jails. We have more farmers ready to go to jail than the capacity of their prisons,” he added.

Reacting to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s statement that the government may take strict action if farmers try to disrupt law and order after a state-level meeting of the Morcha leaders was scheduled in Karnal on September 7 against the lathicharge on farmers on August 28, Charuni said, “The government is free to take any action against us. We are ready to even sacrifice our lives but we will not allow them to sell our land and agriculture to corporate houses.”

“We are fighting for the future generations of farmers,” he added. “The Karnal lathi-charge was enough to prove that the BJP has forgotten humanity. Farmers were beaten up mercilessly. This is a fight against the rich corporates and politicians,” he said.

He said people who did not have any contribution in the freedom movement are ruling the country but the farmers will not allow them to sell everything to rich corporations.

Charuni also addressed farmers in Kaithal and urged them to reach Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh to attend the mahapanchayat on September 5.