Govt committees to inspect self-financed colleges in Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Directorate has set up 16 committees to examine the functioning of 7372 self-financed degree colleges affiliated to 16 state universities. These committees would check if these universities were following parameters laid down by the directorate. Prayagraj-based higher education directorate. (HT file photo)

Director, higher education, prof Brahmdev has sent letters to all district magistrates and registrars of various universities and principals and managers of all government degree colleges listing names of teachers nominated to these 16 inspection committees.

“These five-member committees will submit report after examining these private colleges against nine predefined parameters and at least three members of each committee would be required for inspection,” Brahmdev said in the letter, a copy of which is with HT. The committee would examine whether colleges have approval from the university to which they claim to be affiliated to and appointment of principals, professors and even the college management would be examined.

The committee will verify documents pertaining to attendance of staff, students and teachers, salary payment, staff registers, building, systematic laboratory, college infrastructure, fees, examination status and affiliation of courses will be verified.

The colleges where inspection committee will visit include Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj, Lucknow University, Raja Mahendra Pratap University, Aligarh, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur, Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, Gorakhpur University, Maharaja Suheldev University, Azamgarh and Siddharth University, Siddharthnagar.