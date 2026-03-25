Govt infra to be revamped, ₹90 cr allotted for integrated secretariat

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said she will keep striving to improve government infrastructure, with ₹90 crore proposed for the construction of a new integrated secretariat complex. The government is in the process of building mini-secretariats in 13 districts to bring administration to the doorstep, the CM said. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government is in the process of building mini-secretariats in 13 districts to bring administration to the doorstep of the public, the CM said.

Gupta said for the South-West district, the construction of the first mini-secretariat in Dwarka has been approved with an estimated project expenditure of ₹213 crore. “Another ₹100 crore has been allotted for the construction of mini-secretariats in the rest of the districts in this financial year, while more will be allotted in the coming years,” she said.

Gupta said that the government is also working towards a ‘citizen-centric’ administration, and a total of ₹4,304 crore has been proposed for the Revenue Department, which includes allotments for the CM Jan Sunwai (public grievance) portal and mobile app, and the Delhi Asset Management and Information System. She said the CM Pragati portal has also been introduced to ensure continuous monitoring of all projects costing more than ₹5 crore.

The government is also developing an Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) to transform its financial operations through a modern, unified digital platform. This platform will cover all aspects of financial management and enable transparent and accountable governance.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, Gupta said, “The previous government built ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for themselves but did nothing for the government offices or the accommodation of the Delhi government staff. As a result, several Delhi government offices are running from rented spaces or are in a bad state.”

She said that the government offices operating in rented buildings for years are not only a burden on resources but also a question mark on administrative dignity. Similarly, there was a shortage of housing for judicial officers and government employees. “This budget heralds the reconstruction of Delhi, with the resolve for its own offices, its own housing, and self-reliant governance,” said Gupta.

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