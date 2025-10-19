Govt nod to Hindon elevated road extension, revamp of 3 key roads in Raj Nagar Extension

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved four projects for the extension of the Hindon elevated road, and the widening, construction, and infrastructure-related works for three major roads in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials said on Saturday.

The elevated road project is estimated to cost ₹200 crore, while the overhaul of the three zonal plan roads is likely to cost ₹51 crore, officials added.

“The government approval came earlier this week. A detailed project report has also been sent. The projects will ease traffic congestion and improve local and long-distance connectivity,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of GDA.

“The four projects, expected to take off in 2026, will enable seamless travel and also benefit motorists from Avas Vikas’s Siddharth Vihar,” Shukla added.

The 10.3-km Hindon elevated road connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate near the East Delhi border. It is a four-lane, signal-free stretch and has a single entry point for motorists from Raj Nagar Extension and UP Gate.

It has a down ramp at Kanawani culvert near Indirapuram for motorists coming from Raj Nagar Extension. On the opposite side at Vasundhara, it has an up ramp towards Raj Nagar Extension.

Earlier in April, UP Avas Vikas Parishad officials suggested the stretch have an up ramp from the Indirapuram side to take motorists to UP Gate, and a down ramp on the opposite side at Vasundhara so that motorists coming from UP Gate could descend easily at Vasundhara.

Currently, motorists from Vasundhara and Indirapuram take the CISF Road and then NH-9 towards UP Gate, and follow the same route for a return journey.