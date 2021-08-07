Govt schools in J&K to be renamed after martyrs

All government schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be renamed after The Indian army soldiers, CRPF men, and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who were killed in line of duty, while serving the nation, as per directions issued by the Jammu divisional commissioner on Friday.

In a letter, Jammu divisional commissioner Raghav Langer asked deputy commissioners of all the 10 districts of Jammu region –Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar and Udhampur – to identify government schools that can be named after the martyrs.

The order said, “As per instruction received by a higher authority, I am directed to request you to kindly identify such government schools in villages and municipal wards of the district that can be named after our martyrs (police/army/CRPF)”.

“A committee may be constituted at district level to prepare such details after due verification. Senior superintendent of police, assistant deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner (panchayat), or a representative of the army can be included in the committee to finalise the list at the district level,” said in the letter.

Udhampur district commissioner Indu Chib said, “We have identified eight to nine government schools, but we are yet to finalise the list.”

A senior army officer, requesting anonymity, said, “It is a wonderful initiative by the government. At least our children would learn about the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs. Not only it will nurture a feeling of nationalism among the citizens, but also immortalise the martyrs, who will be remembered by their names.”

In 2019, Rajasthan had also cleared a proposal to rename 15 government schools in different districts of the state after martyrs. The Punjab government has also said that it will rename 14 more schools after freedom fighters and other renowned personalities.