Govt schools outperform pvt schools for sixth year in a row

The Class 12 results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday saw the Delhi government schools improve their performance yet again -- the pass percentage rose to 99.96% from 97.92% last year -- and outshine private schools for the sixth year in a row.

Private schools in Delhi east and west regions scored an average pass percentage of 99.72%, an improvement from 91.9% last year, according to data shared by the CBSE. The overall pass percentage in Delhi stood at 99.84% this year, making it the region with the second-highest pass percentage in the country after Thiruvananthapuram, which boasted a pass percentage of 99.89%. Last year, the Delhi region recorded a pass percentage of 94.42%.

The CBSE declared Class 12 results for 909 government schools while students of 13 government schools are yet to get their results. The number of government school students scoring above 95% too jumped from 442 to 885.

Among the 909 government schools, 875 government schools secured 100% result, a significant jump from last year when the number of such schools stood at 396, and 2016 when there were 130 such schools. Out of the 158,640 students whose results were declared, 158,571 students passed, 64 are in the compartment category and five did not pass.

In the last four years, the pass percentage in Delhi government schools has jumped from 90.64% in 2018 to 99.96% this year.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government school results were “historic”. “Congratulations to Delhi govt schools students, teachers and parents. Congrats Team Delhi Education... It’s historic,” he tweeted.

Sharing the data of Delhi government schools’ performance in CBSE Class 12 exams in the last four years, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Congratulations to all our class 12th students on your board exam results. I am extremely proud of you as you have survived extraordinary circumstances and adapted to the new form of learning.”

Principals of Delhi government schools said their results increased by a huge margin this year.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Rohini Sector 8, said that the moderation policy worked in the favour of students. “Students benefitted from the moderation policy. The CBSE also seems to have given grace marks to students. Students and staff are happy with the result,” said Jha.

Gaurav Sharma, who topped the Science stream at RPVV Surajmal Vihar with 97.6%, said that the result was as per his expectations though he had to face many challenges during online classes. “During online classes, network connectivity was a major challenge. On many occasions, I missed classes since there was no data or network. After all those struggles, I am happy with my result,” said Sharma, whose father is a labourer and mother is a housewife. Sharma will be the first in his family to pursue graduation and dreams of pursuing a computer science in an IIT.

Sakshi Aggarwal, another student of RPVV Surajmal Vihar who secured 97%, credited her performance to the efforts by teachers during January-February when physical classes were held. “Online classes took place throughout the year but it was during the two-three month period that we gained a sense of confidence. Our teachers polished us very well during this period,” said Aggarwal.

An ecstatic Aggarwal said that though her father expected a score above 95%, she was pleasantly surprised to secure 97%. The 17-year-old plans to pursue History honors and has set her eyes on Delhi University. “Since my father is not a graduate, studying in a good college will be a big step forward for our family,” said Aggarwal, whose father is self-employed while her mother is a homemaker.

