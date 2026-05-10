Gr Noida issues tenders worth ₹43 crore; U-turn planned near Tilpata Chowk

GREATER NOIDA: Tenders for 39 civic and infrastructure projects, including a U-turn near Tilpata Karanwas road in Greater Noida, worth nearly ₹43 crore have been floated, an official said on Saturday. The proposed U-turn will come up ahead of Tilpata roundabout on the stretch connecting Greater Noida to Greater Noida Wes (HT)

The proposed U-turn will come up ahead of Tilpata roundabout on the stretch connecting Greater Noida to Greater Noida West and is expected to take around three months to complete.

“Traffic at Tilpata Chowk has increased significantly over the past few years. The proposed U-turn is being planned to streamline vehicle movement and reduce congestion at the intersection,” said AK Singh, general manager, Greater Noida authority.

The other civil works proposed are resurfacing of internal roads in Knowledge Park-I, repair and covering of drains along with CC road repairs in Badalpur, strengthening of roads and repair of civic infrastructure in Adarsh Vihar Society, and development works in Thapkhera and Surajpur village settlement areas.

The authority has also proposed construction and renovation works at cremation grounds in Haldoni and Roza Jalalpur, including approach roads, sheds, boundary walls, waiting rooms and platforms.

For Sector P-3, tenders have been issued for renovation of a shopping complex and installation of grass paver blocks along a 24-metre-wide road. Similar landscaping and grass grid work has also been planned along a 24-metre road in Knowledge Park-I, officials said.

As part of village infrastructure upgrades, science laboratories will be established in schools across several villages, including Chipiyana Buzurg, Haibatpur Achheja, Milak Lachhi, Vaidpura, Sunpura, Dhoom Manikpur, Roopvas, Kailashpur, Dankaur, Surajpur and Bulandkhera.

Electrical works include electrification and installation of LED streetlights in Ecotech-10 and along the SK Road stretch from Kasna to Sirsa rotary. The authority has also planned water supply and pump house repair works in Jaitpur-Vaishpur villages under the model village development programme.

“The tender process is expected to be completed within a month so that projects can be awarded and executed within the stipulated timeline,” Singh said.